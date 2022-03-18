Public parking at Lῑhuʻe Airport in short supply

Main, News Posted on Mar 18, 2022 in Airports News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts travelers that public parking at Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH) is full as of 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022. Parking is expected to be in short supply over the next two weekends due to Spring Break travel.

Departing travelers are asked to get dropped off at the airport to ensure they have enough time to clear security and board flights. There are approximately 675 parking stalls at LIH. More information on public parking is available at https://airports.hawaii.gov/lih/getting-to-from/parking/

