Attorney General Knudsen announces inaugural Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest">Attorney General Knudsen announces inaugural Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the launch of…

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the launch of the inaugural Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest for elementary school students across Montana. The contest – a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association – will promote public safety and show appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.

All elementary school students are invited to participate in the contest by completing an application and creating a poster that reflects why they appreciate Montana’s law enforcement officers.

“This contest is a great opportunity for young Montanans to learn more about their local law enforcement officers and the sacrifices they make each day to keep families and communities safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “As Montanans, we support our law enforcement, and this is another way for us to show our support while promoting public safety among our youngest citizens.”

A regional winner will be chosen from each of the eight Montana Highway Patrol districts and awarded an ice cream social for their class delivered by the Montana Department of Justice.

From the regional winners, a statewide winner will celebrate with Attorney General Knudsen, MHP Colonel Steve Lavin, and local law enforcement during National Police Week in May. The winner will also have the opportunity to ride along with Col. Lavin. The winning poster will be displayed in MHP offices and made available to law enforcement offices across the state.

Contest rules:

Applicants must be in elementary school. Artwork should reflect why the student appreciates law enforcement. Artwork that has been digitally produced is not allowed. Artwork should be created using acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, markers, crayons, pastels, or others. The preferred size for posters is 8.5 x 14 inches. Submissions that are 8.5×11 and 11×17 will also be allowed. To complete the submission, the applicant must also include a brief biography and a completed application.

Applications must include the original artwork, contest application, and release form and should be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office to the attention of the Law Enforcement Poster Contest at 215 N. Sanders, Helena, MT 59601. Applications and artwork must be received by April 15 and winners will be notified April 22.

Click here to download the application