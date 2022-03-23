Tugboat Software’s Scheduling Solutions Answers Questions Other HRIS Systems to not
Fully automated scheduling solutions, pioneered by Tugboat Software, take over where payroll and other HRIS systems leave the job unfinished.IRVINE, CA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any leading HRIS or a payroll system does a capable job of informing an employee what they will be paid for their performance to date – straight time, overtime, vacation, medical leave. By contrast, Tugboat’s solutions - Workforce Scheduling, Vacation Scheduling, and Workforce Services - provide answers to a range of key questions that look ahead, for both employees and managers. “Look ahead” means converting your upcoming production or service requirements into very specific assignments – job, shift, vacation, etc. Payroll solutions look backwards. The distribution of your workforce on the next shift, tomorrow, next week, rotating shifts, OT, planned absences, vacations, training, job preferences; all of it. This is the design message for Tugboat’s new web site.
Each employee needs to plan and has questions. Lots of questions. Without having to wait in line for their manager or supervisor - or leave their current job assignment - they want answers now to questions such as, "When do I rotate to my next job assignment? Will I get the OT? Am I drafted? Were my job preferences considered? Did I get that extra vacation period? How much paid time off do I have left? That open job position, can I get training?"
How about your supervisors and managers? How much is my department spending on OT? Can the mix of workers be optimized to reduce this cost? If those key people are out, can we meet our production or service objectives? With Tugboat’s solutions, the answer is yes.
Tugboat’s comprehensive solutions not only schedules your workforce and manage their vacation assignments, it does quite a bit more. With our proprietary technology – Tugboat optimizes all job assignments in order to meet your planned objectives: for example, elimination unneeded OT. And, this can be measured.
With a large workforce, timely answers to these, and many related questions, have a critical impact on the productivity and well-being of your workforce. Available on their mobile device or while at home, Tugboat’s solutions provide answers now.
We are proud of our accomplishments so, welcome to our new website. https://tugboatsoftware.com
