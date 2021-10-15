Vacation Scheduling for Employees from Tugboat Software now on their Mobile Devices

Logo

With an enterprise staff from 150 to 3000 plus, managing time off, while still covering the bases, is a pressure game. Tugboat Software has a solution.

IRVINE, CA, US, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacation Scheduling with Tugboat includes mobility + flexibility + improved security.Tugboat’s conversion to Progress Software’s (PSC) new development version OpenEdge 12 provides a great deal for new and future users of Tugboat’s Vacation Scheduling application.PSC Version 12 offers a reinforced core logic designed to meet the highly-available, agile and ever-evolving demands of Tugboat’s business customers. Benefits include: a fully mobile version of our Vacation Scheduling solution. This means the employee version is designed to run completely on their mobile phone: more flexible access to multiple target platforms: greater protection from unauthorized users.Along with improved developer tools, it provides a reassuring hardening of Tugboat’s application internal security. That means better security and real employee empowerment for Tugboat’s end users.Now, Tugboat is better positioned to increase needed functionality helping our customers and their employees keep pace with their growing and complex inter-application functionality.Tugboats, long regarded for their utility worldwide, have a well-earned reputation for guiding vital resources disproportionate to their own scale. This new PSC version enables Tugboat Software to scale up. Like those stalwart seafaring engines, Tugboat Software’s products offer strategic advantage to enterprises better enabling them to maximize their own workforce objectives.

Vacation Scheduling from Tugboat Software