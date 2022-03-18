Submit Release
WSDA headquarters reopening to the public

360-464-0118

360-902-1800

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture’s (WSDA) headquarters building in Olympia will reopen to the public beginning Monday, March 21.

WSDA is working with the other state agency tenants of the Natural Resources Building located at 1111 Washington Street, as well as the building’s owner, the Department of Enterprise Services, to manage public access.

Only the building’s first-floor lobby will be open to visitors. All visitors must sign in through the automated system called “iLobby.” Those wishing to visit WSDA’s offices will be escorted by an agency employee.

WSDA will soon announce the schedule for reopening the agency’s other public facilities around the state.

WSDA closed all state facilities to the public on March 25, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the closure, WSDA continued to support the state’s critical agricultural infrastructure, providing essential inspections and other services to maintain the viability of our food supply chain.

Our customers and the public can also reach WSDA staff for regular business and assistance. All WSDA divisions are accessible by phone and email. Visit agr.wa.gov/contact-us for program and staff contact information on our website. 

