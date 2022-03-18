Submit Release
Los Angeles' First #MadeInItaly Expo comes to San Pedro March 26 & 27

50+ Companies fly in from Italy to Los Angeles for SoCal's very FIRST #MadeInItaly Expo at Crafted San Pedro

The Expo has been the dream of these last three years, and finally all this come together with a superlative team and enthusiastic participation, said CEO of U.S. Company Advisor / Nexxt Expo”
— Lorenzo Lisi
SAN PEDRO, CA, 90293, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexxt Expo is Los Angeles’ first ever “Made In Italy” expo taking place from March 24th thru 27th at Crafted at The Port of LA in San Pedro. The expo will feature 50+ business coming directly in from Italy and will be a B2B event for the first 2 days, then open to the public on Saturday and Sunday March 26th and 27th.

Day passes are $20, and $50 for the VIP admission with access to the VIP lounge, food and wine tastings, and all children under the age of 12 are free. Weekend passes are also available to the website https://nexxtexpo.com. The business genres on display are everything from Italian food & wine to fashion design, art, architecture and the world-famous Aprilia Racing Team / BK Corse will be showcasing a brand-new Italian Made motorcycle as its’ debut in the USA.

Exhibitors range from Italian fashion, design, jewels, art to architecture, innovation, kitchen and bath design, and of course, what would an Italian Faire be without a Pizza Competition and food and wine tasting?

The venue for LA's first ever "Made In Italy" Expo will be Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, a permanent fixture of artists and artisans from all over the southland. The Expo opens to the public on Saturday March 26th at 10am. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Nexxt Expo TV Commercial

