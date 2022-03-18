Acclaimed Comic Book Author Rogelio Mills Releasing Newest Hit, “The Insuperable STEAMMAN”
New comic book character takes you into the world of superheroesCHARLOTTE, N.C., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed comic book author Rogelio Mills today announced the upcoming release of his new, hot comic book, “The Insuperable STEAMMAN.” The book can be pre-ordered starting March 19 at Barnes & Noble and other online booksellers before launching on March 25.
Mills’ comic book hero, STEAM, comes from the steaming, sweltering humid heat of Charlotte, North Carolina. The comic book is 24 pages and rated “E” for everyone.
“My new comic book, ‘The Insuperable STEAMMAN,’ has a different storyline than my previous works,” said Mills, who is also a veteran producer and TV pioneer. “STEAMMAN differs because, in the beginning, this superhero character is living a productive and moral life and has no idea that he has secret abilities. He is just a hard-working young man. You’ll find that the book is exciting and fun to read. I hope that my comic book inspires someone to take the initiative in life to always do the right thing. For me, empowering someone to focus on good deeds and being positive will be my mission accomplished.”
STEAM’s previous daily life is as a good, hot-blooded, American teenager who has clear life goals, including graduating from high school and college, then going on to medical school. Seventeen-year-old Coden Levi Johnson wanted to be a doctor to help people in poverty-stricken, underprivileged communities. Through an act of violence by a mob boss, Mr. V, he is left to die inside a tank at an old steam plant. His superpower emerges when, through sheer will and his super abilities, Coden finds his unexpected, incredible ability to transition from a fleshy body to boiling water as his entire body form changes fast into steam. He originally wanted to help people and now his future and his super talents can help people even more as he discovers even more powerful ways to come to the aid of those who need him.
Mills also wrote a theme song entitled "STEAMMAN" that will be released with the comic book on iTunes, CD Baby and other music platforms. In addition, the song is a music visual that is viewable at youtu.be/XOc26SH5P54.
Mills is an American author and international television scriptwriter. He has won critical acclaim, including two Stellar Awards for his talents as a television script producer. Mills is the founder and president of Triunity Publishing and has written two inspirational book titles, “While Out of My Body I Saw God Hell and the Living Dead,” and the sequel, “While Out of My Body I Saw God Heaven and the Living Dead.”
Mills is also the founder of the “Godly Network,” the world’s first multi-channel internet television network airing 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. He is the host of an inspirational celebrity program called “The Roger Mills Show.” He has interviewed numerous celebrity guests over the past 32 years.
To order “The Insuperable STEAMMAN,” visit barnesandnoble.com/w/the-insuperable-steamman-rogelio-mills/1141146164?ean=9798886276817. For more information about the comic book, contact triunitypublishing@gmail.com or call JC at (586) 977-6437.
