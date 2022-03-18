Sen. Tartaglione Presents $1 Million Mock Check to Leaders of Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Philadelphia − March 18, 2022 – Today Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) was joined by Senator Sharif Street (D-3) and Representative Stephen Kinsey (D-201) to present officials from Einstein Health Network with a $1 million mock check to expand the Emergency Department at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

The $1 million grant was awarded via the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). RACP grants are awarded to assist in the acquisition or construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“Einstein Medical Center has been a great partner of Philadelphia and our entire region as a whole,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “The grant, which comes from a highly competitive pool of applicants, is going to allow Einstein to continue to be a leader in the medical care of our communities.”

The project will expand the Emergency Department and create a new Observation Unit and Trauma Family Room at the Einstein Philadelphia, which is now a part of Jefferson Health.

“We are tremendously grateful for this support for the construction of our new Einstein Philadelphia Observation Unit and our new Trauma Family Room,” said Dr. Elizabeth Datner, MD, FACEP Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Einstein Healthcare Network. “These resources will allow us to continue providing state of the art clinical care for our patients during times when short hospital stays are necessary, and to offer a designated area for concerned family members and loved ones to be together and to consult with care teams during extremely difficult times. Both of these projects will bolster our unfaltering commitment to Einstein’s mission of serving the needs of our community.”

More information about RACP grants awarded and how to apply can be found here.

