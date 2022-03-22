Submit Release
Author Laurie Lisa signs with Director Allen Redwing to manage the television production of two novels

Cover images of The Wine Club and Hollister McClane, novels by Laurie Lisa, in the spotlight

"The Wine Club" and "Hollister McClane" signed by Allen Redwing for potential TV production.

Image of Laurie Lisa, the author of The Wine Club and Hollister McClane

Laurie Lisa, author of "The Wine Club" and "Hollister McClane"

Picture of Allen Redwing, film director and founder of Bookscribs

Allen Redwing, film director and founder of Bookscribs

Redwing describes Laurie Lisa as a "master craftsman" and "classic genius" at writing stories that fit the TV series format.

After reading and revisiting Laurie's books, I have realized that Laurie is a classic genius at writing stories that fit the TV series format. She is a mastercraftsman on all levels. It's surreal."
— Allen Redwing, movie director and founder of Bookscribs
PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Lisa (Paradise Valley, AZ), author of several popular novels, has signed with Allen Redwing, director at Mtown Films (Boston, MA), to manage the TV production of two of her books, "The Wine Club" and "Hollister McClane."

Redwing, an award-winning director and founder of innovative AI-powered story adaptation and production company, Bookscribs.com (Boston, MA), first contacted Laurie after determining that "The Wine Club" was perfect for adaptation as a TV streaming series.

Redwing explained: "Following discussion with top networks, Bookscribs analyzed 50,000 stories to find a timely, socially relevant novel for possible adaptation. We found 'The Wine Club' was perfect for a TV streaming series. After seeing that Laurie had other published novels, we analyzed 'Hollister McClane' and found it topped our charts as a potential feature film. I immediately contacted Laurie and worked to acquire the rights to manage both books' TV/Movie adaptation."

"The Wine Club" is Laurie's first published novel and tells the story of several Scottsdale moms that are hard-pressed for money and dealing with the dysfunctions of domesticity and teenage daughters. The women try solving their problems with a trendy wine club that transforms into a sophisticated high-stakes community con. Since its release in 2020, the provocative and socially-relevant crime story has remained a top seller in its categories on Amazon.

"Hollister McClane" is Laurie's most recent published novel and is a captivating, fun, and lighthearted picaresque mixing crime adventure with good old-fashioned Southern charm. It is already garnering great reviews. However, Laurie says the books are pretty different.

Laurie explains that "Hollister is a beautiful, small-town, southern-Missouri, heroine with a knack for accidentally robbing banks, convenience stores, and a possible drug cartel. But she is also kind, savvy, eternally optimistic, fiercely patriotic, and a bit promiscuous. Readers love Hollister and her adventures, and they often describe it as a fun read. 'The Wine Club' is a darkly humorous crime story with a twisted, somewhat satirical plot. Its characters are flawed but very relatable. Think 'Good Girls' and 'Desperate Housewives' meet 'Breaking Bad.' I am thrilled that Allen reached out. I know it is a long shot for a book to make it to the screen, but I am excited to see what happens next."

Redwing is working now to complete the pitch package for "The Wine Club," attach artists to the lead and supporting characters, and market the production to relevant Hollywood studios. Redwing expressed his growing appreciation of Laurie's writing: "After reading, listening, and revisiting Laurie's books, I have realized that Laurie is a classic genius when it comes to writing stories that fit the TV series format. She is a mastercraftsman on all levels. It's surreal."

Laurie's books are published by Homeless Media Co. (Scottsdale, AZ) and are available in all formats at most retailers, including Amazon. In addition, you can read more about Laurie and follow her social media at www.LaurieLisa.com and her Amazon author page.

Inquiries can be directed to Allen Redwing, aredwing@bookscribs.com, or Laurie Lisa, via her website www.LaurieLisa.com.

Alan Redwing
Bookscribs.com
aredwing@bookscribs.com

You just read:

Author Laurie Lisa signs with Director Allen Redwing to manage the television production of two novels

