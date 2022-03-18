Submit Release
THE WIGGLES COVER ROLLING STONES, RHIANNA, QUEEN, AC/DC AND OTHERS ON BREAKOUT NEW ALBUM ENTITLED “REWIGGLED”

The Wiggles have just released a new album, called “ReWiggled,” featuring classic covers from artists like Rhianna, Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Queen.

ReWiggled features the current Wiggles lineup joining forces with the ‘OG Wiggles’ (Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page), and some very special musical friends, for the ambitious and expansive recording project.

DOUBLE ALBUM FEATURES THE OG WIGGLES TOGETHER WITH THE NEWLY-EXPANDED CURRENT LINEUP

It’s been a real thrill to get back in the studio together with all the Wiggles – the current members and the OG’s – to record some cover versions of our favorite classic songs!”
— Wiggles founder and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 30 years The Wiggles have been the premier children’s entertainment group, known for their classic tunes like Fruit Salad, Hot Potato, and Big Red Car.

In a move, sure to delight parents, The Wiggles have just released a new album, called “ReWiggled.” In response to overwhelming audience demand, following the viral explosion of The Wiggles’ cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant,’ the band decided to record a full-length collection of classic covers from artists like Rhianna, Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Queen.

ReWiggled is a double album, comprised of two distinct halves, which celebrate both the enduring nature of The Wiggles’ songbook, and also, The Wiggles’ own lifetime love of music.

Side One of the album sees some of Australia’s top musicians paying tribute to The Wiggles, honoring the profound and unique influence the band has had over generations of young music fans. Side Two of ReWiggled features “wigglified” versions of classic hits originally performed by some of the biggest names in music.

Perhaps the wildest moment on the EP sees The Wiggles tackle one of the most iconic songs of all time – Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – in a performance that proves to be an absolute musical tour de force.

Wiggles founder and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, remarked: “It’s been really enjoyable, and also so humbling, hearing all these wonderful artists doing their versions of Wiggles songs – they’re all so very talented. And it’s been a real thrill to get back in the studio together with all the Wiggles – the current members and the OG’s – to record some cover versions of our own. We had so much fun doing ‘Elephant’ for Like A Version, and now we’re really excited for people to hear what we’ve cooked up for this record!”

TRACK LISTING:

SIDE ONE: PERFORMED BY VARIOUS ARTISTS
1. Hot Potato - DZ Deathrays
2. D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favourite Dinosaur) - Spacey Jane
3. H.O.L.I.D.A.Y. - San Cisco
4. Apples and Bananas - Polish Club
5. The Shimmie Shake - Luca Brasi
6. We're All Fruit Salad! - Melbourne Ska Orchestra
7. Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride - Stella Donnelly
8. Dressing Up - Emily Wurramara
9. Say the Dance, Do the Dance - Emma Donovan and The Putbacks
10. Do the Propeller! - Custard
11. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?) - The Chats
12. Sicily (I Want to Go) - Donny Benet
13. Big Red Car - Dami Im

SIDE TWO: PERFORMED BY THE WIGGLES

1. ‘Elephant’ (original by Tame Impala)
2. ‘Pub Feed’ (original by The Chats)
3. ‘Brand New Key’ (original by Melanie)
4. ‘Praise You’ (original by Fatboy Slim)
5. ‘We’re Going to be Friends’ (original The White Stripes)
6. ‘Get on the Good Foot’ (original by James Brown)
7. ‘Shipping Up to Boston’ (original by Dropkick Murphys)
8. ‘Thunderstruck’ (original by AC/DC)
9. ‘Apple Crumble’ (original Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba)
10. ‘She’s a Rainbow’ (original by The Rolling Stones)
11. ‘Umbrella’ (original by Rhianna)
12. ‘Sunday Girl’ (original by Blondie)
13. ‘The Wellerman’ (original Nathan Evans)
14. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (original by Queen)

About the Wiggles
For three decades, The Wiggles, the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of preschoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over one billion music streams and 2 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com.

