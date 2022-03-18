GrandCare Announces Transportation Services For Its Patients
GrandCare Health Services, in-home orthopedic rehabilitation specialist, announces the additional service offering of transportation through Uber Health.PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrandCare Health Services, the leading provider of in-home orthopedic rehabilitation in Southern California, is proud to announce that it is now able to offer transportation services for its patients.
GrandCare’s partnership with Uber Health provides HIPAA compliant, reliable and safe transportation to patients. GrandCare is focused on providing high-quality, convenient care to patients and this new service offering sharpens that strategic focus.
Dr. David Bell, CEO commented “This partnership moves us toward our strategic goal of raising the bar for in-home orthopedic rehabilitation. We specialize in providing excellent peri-operative care for knee and hip patients, and safe, reliable transportation is a key component of that care.”
About GrandCare Health Services
GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star provider of in-home medical care, specializing in in-home orthopedic rehabilitation. GrandCare has been a trusted provider for patients, bundles and orthopedic surgeons in the Southern California region since 2003. GrandCare is proud to be recognized as one of America’s Great Places to Work in Healthcare 3 years in a row. GrandCare employs over 200 people in the greater Southern California area and cares for 5,000 orthopedic patients per year. The core values of Quality, Trust, Growth, Courage and Stewardship guide GrandCare’s daily operations and emphasize the commitment to holding its patients as the number one priority. GrandCare’s mission is to deliver in-home rehabilitation that patients deserve, physicians trust, payers value and employees are proud of.
For more information, please visit www.grandcarehealth.com.
