Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on DO NOT Call Act

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 18, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement on the federal DO NOT Call Act (H.R. 4919), sponsored by Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-2).

“Robocallers are a scourge on people’s peace of mind and hard-earned money, and the scammers who make these calls need to be held responsible. I’m grateful to Rep. Ross for her leadership at the federal level to pass the DO NOT Call Act to impose harsher penalties for those who try to scam people through unlawful robocalls and phone scams. These criminals are harassing and harming North Carolinians and must be stopped. This legislation will serve as another tool in our fight to end robocalls and protect consumers.”

