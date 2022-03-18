Submit Release
Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel Participates on Prestigious ‘On Her Shoulders’ Podcast

Jackleen Samuel

The podcast was created “in honor of the inspiring women who have been working hard to ensure that the female voice is heard through their actions.”

I loved discussing how my team and I grew Resilient Healthcare to become one of the first At-Home Acute Care companies in the United States. It reminds me of how far we have come.”
— Jackleen Samuel, the President & CEO of Resilient Healthcare
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackleen Samuel, the President & CEO of Resilient Healthcare, recently participated as a guest on the prestigious “On Her Shoulders” Podcast, a show hosted by Corinne Smith, a shareholder at the Winstead law firm.

The interview can be heard here.

“On Her Shoulders,” which is part of the Winstead Women’s Alliance podcast series, was created “in honor of the inspiring women who have been working hard to ensure that the female voice is heard through their actions.”

Samuel said the experience was “rewarding.”

“Any time I can talk to an inspiring woman is always rewarding,” said Samuel. “Corinne was very impressive, being a single mom and going to law school as a third career. I loved discussing how my team and I grew Resilient Healthcare to become one of the first At-Home Acute Care companies in the United States. It reminds me of how far we have come. There is also the added benefit of inspiring other young women and moms to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.”

About Resilient Healthcare

Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently and optimize health risk stratification.

