Maxter Healthcare Hires ARCO as Design-Builder on Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Texas

The campus will be comprised of eight buildings and located just south of Houston, Texas in Brazoria, County

Supermax continues to lead the way in the global personal protective equipment manufacturing, in capacity and forward-thinking manufacturing development.

Manufacturing within the U.S. has always been a desire of Supermax because it reinforces our high standards for quality and achievement.” — Stanley Thai, President and Founder, Supermax.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS, USA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxter Healthcare, a subsidiary of Supermax Healthcare – a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing and forward-thinking development – has a new 215-acre campus planned for Brazoria County, Texas. It will be the company’s 18th manufacturing plant worldwide and first in the United States. The facility will showcase cutting edge capabilities through expanded use of artificial intelligence and robotic engineering.

The campus will be comprised of eight buildings and located just south of Houston, Texas. Maxter is investing $350 million on the first of four construction phases. Phase one will begin construction sometime in the second quarter of 2022 with glove production expected to start sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

The Texas facility will cater to at least 10-15% of annual domestic medical nitrile glove demand in the U.S. over the next two to four years in the first phase alone. The second phase will follow closely, meeting 20-25% of demand and consumption in the U.S. over the next four to six years.

Maxter engaged ARCO/Murray and its family of companies for consulting, design, and general contracting on the merit of Arco’s extensive project scope and scale. ARCO has over 30 U.S. offices and is the top builder for warehouse and distribution space, according to Engineering News-Record.

CK Tan, CEO of Supermax said, “The appointment of ARCO reinforces our commitment to being a world leader in the medical PPE manufacturing space. ARCO is one of the largest design-build general contractors in the United States and offers the strength and national presence required for a project of this size and complexity.”

“Manufacturing within the U.S. has always been a desire of Supermax because it reinforces our high standards for quality and achievement. We are global leaders in the industry and will continue to set the standard for others to follow,” said Stanley Thai, President and Founder, Supermax.

Supermax exports to 165 different countries and has distribution centers and operations in the United States, Canada, UK, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The international manufacturer’s market share is currently between 10% and 12%.

The rise of Supermax from a startup in Malaysia to a global company with soon-to-be 18 manufacturing plants worldwide is a significant success story on its own.

About Supermax Healthcare Inc.

The Supermax Group was founded 1987 as a trading business distributing latex gloves. Building its first manufacturing facility in 1989, the company currently has 17 manufacturing facilities worldwide and now commands a significant market share in the highly-competitive U.S. dental market. Supermax is committed to research and development as well as product innovation. The company strives for the pursuit of quality and excellence.

About ARCO/Murray

ARCO/Murray is a single source national design and construction firm that specializes in commercial construction and real estate needs for Fortune 500 companies and individual businesses. From planning to execution, ARCO/Murray’s in-house team uses the most advanced design-build methodology to deliver the best client experience. Visit: www.arcomurray.com.