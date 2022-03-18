Grant program funds $500,000 in courthouse security improvements
Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea today announced the award of $500,000 in grants through the Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative. The grant funding will go towards the implementation of safety and security improvements in 13 county courthouses across Minnesota. Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative grants will help fund a variety of courthouse security improvements, including:
- Providing security training to courthouse officials and staff;
- Installing bullet-resistant glazing on glass at public service counters;
- Replacing aging security equipment;
- Reconstructing courtroom spaces;
- Implementing door locks, cameras, key card readers, and duress alarms; and
- Installing or upgrading security screening stations at courthouse entrances.