Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,116 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Ryan Wood                           

STATION: VSP Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @0546 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 & Cross St., Newfane, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED: Michael Mazzella

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/18/22, at 0546 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash into a tree in the area of VT Route 30 & Cross St. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the operator, Michael Mazzella, 28, who displayed signs of alcohol and drug impairment. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and was transported for processing. During a search of his person, a misdemeanor amount of heroin was located. Mazzella was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 2/1/22 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/29/22 at 1300          

COURT: Windham County  

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Possession of Heroin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.