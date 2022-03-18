Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Possession of Heroin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001622
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Ryan Wood
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @0546 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 & Cross St., Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Michael Mazzella
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/18/22, at 0546 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash into a tree in the area of VT Route 30 & Cross St. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the operator, Michael Mazzella, 28, who displayed signs of alcohol and drug impairment. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and was transported for processing. During a search of his person, a misdemeanor amount of heroin was located. Mazzella was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 2/1/22 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/22 at 1300
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: Attached
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658