Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Ryan Wood

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2022 @0546 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 & Cross St., Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Michael Mazzella

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/18/22, at 0546 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash into a tree in the area of VT Route 30 & Cross St. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the operator, Michael Mazzella, 28, who displayed signs of alcohol and drug impairment. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and was transported for processing. During a search of his person, a misdemeanor amount of heroin was located. Mazzella was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 2/1/22 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/22 at 1300

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: Attached