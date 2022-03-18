Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,116 in the last 365 days.

- Utah's Employment Summary: February 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2022) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for February 2022 increased an estimated 4.2% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 66,000 jobs since February 2020. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,646,500.

February’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.1%, with approximately 35,300 Utahns unemployed. January’s unemployment rate remains unrevised at 2.2%. The February national unemployment rate dropped two percentage points to 3.8%.

“The Utah economy continues to move forward on strong footing,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “All of Utah’s major industry sectors have returned to, or are exceeding, their pre-pandemic employment levels. Job availability and job hiring are churning at a strong pace. Workers keep getting hired, and the unemployment rate continues to decrease. It is now down to 2.1%. Few other states have an economy functioning as strongly as Utah’s.”

Utah’s February private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 4.5%. All of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Leisure & Hospitality (17,700 jobs); Trade, Transportation, Utilities (13,600); Construction (5,900 jobs); and Education and Health Services (5,600 jobs).

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household (unemployment) surveys.

Listen to Chief Economist Mark Knold shares his analysis of the February 2022 employment report: https://soundcloud.com/utahdws/utah-employment-report-february-2022

###

You just read:

- Utah's Employment Summary: February 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.