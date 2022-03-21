Submit Release
East St. Louis Housing Authority Launches Brand Video

As we explore new possibilities for the ESLHA, we felt it was important to have an unprecedented connection with our residents and citizens to ensure we are working together to improve our great city.”
— Angela Russell Perry
EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East St. Louis Housing Authority (ESLHA) under the leadership of Interim Executive Director Angela Russell-Perry has launched a brand video to highlight its vision for the future of public housing in East St. Louis.

“The East St. Louis Housing Authority is on a mission to transform the way we operate, communicate and service the citizens of East St. Louis. As we work to rebuild not only housing, but trust with our residents, this video is the beginning of how we will rebrand our Housing Authority, “says Russell Perry. “As we explore new possibilities for the East St. Louis Housing Authority, we felt it was important to have an unprecedented connection with our residents and citizens to ensure we are working together to improve our great city.”

To view the brand video, click here: https://vimeo.com/689326736

Recently, ESLHA, the City of East St. Louis, and McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS) submitted the widely sought-after $50 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation (CNI) grant to aid in revitalization, transforming Downtown East St. Louis, Emerson Park, and the Olivette Park neighborhoods. This ambitious plan targets the downtown business district, and Samuel Gompers Homes, one of the City’s oldest public housing developments with a one for one replacement of 232 units.

About ESLHA: Located at 700 N 20th Street, East St. Louis Illinois. ESLHA is the designated public housing agency in the city of East St. Louis. Everyone deserves safe, affordable housing. The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (ESLHA) provides public housing to low-income residents throughout the City of East St. Louis. We aim to recognize residents as our ultimate customers, maintain a competitive housing stock, and provide excellence in housing services.
ESLHA (www.eslha.org) is governed by a five-member board of commissioners. ESLHA is a member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (www.nahro.org).

