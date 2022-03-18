Janet Folger Porter on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Founder and President of Faith2Action and the Architect of the Pro-life Heartbeat BillWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Folger Porter, founder and president of Faith2Action and the architect of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill will be the guest for the March 21 livecast.
'Heartbeat Bills' have been introduced in 30 states and passed in fourteen (and counting): Arkansas (2013), North Dakota (2013), Iowa (2018), Mississippi (2019), Kentucky (2019), Ohio (2019), Missouri (2019), Louisiana (2019), Georgia (2019), Tennessee (2020), South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Texas (2021). Heartbeat Bills have been introduced in 30 states including: Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Heartbeat Laws will ensure that instead of abortion stopping a beating heart, a beating heart will stop abortion.
Porter has authored six books: A Heartbeat Away: How the Heartbeat Bill Will Pierce the Heart of Roe v. Wade and the Shocking Betrayal No One Saw Coming, The Criminalization of Christianity, True to Life, What’s a Girl to Do While Waiting for Mr. Right? Truth to Go, and :30 Seconds to Common Sense. Janet hosted a 60-second daily radio commentary which aired in more than 300 markets for nearly twenty years and a one-hour syndicated radio program for seven years.
Janet has appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Fox News Martha MacCallum’s The Story, CNN’s Erin Burnett Outfront, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Evening News, 20/20, Nightline, CBS This Morning, FOX News, Fox and Friends, Huckabee, The O’Reilly Factor, Greta Van Susteren, Hardball with Chris Matthews, CNN’s Inside Politics and CNN Headline News, as well as syndicated programs such as Hard Copy and Extra.
Janet received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Christian Humanitarian Service from South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary. She graduated with honors from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Communication.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government
