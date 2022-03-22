Clearwater County Selects Teleporte Keyless Access Control to Secure Broadband Assets
Clearwater County has selected Sera4’s Teleporte keyless access control platform to secure its Broadband Internet assets.WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater County, a rural community in Alberta, Canada, has selected Sera4’s Teleporte keyless platform to provide secure, scalable, and simple access control for its Broadband Internet assets.
Clearwater County’s Broadband Internet Project aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity to the residents and businesses in the county. Most of the County is under-served by available internet services, especially those that meet the standards of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) standards for broadband speeds. This multi-year initiative requires the establishment of a high-capacity broadband backbone structure throughout the County, which has required new critical infrastructure and cooperation between the County and internet service providers (ISPs) and wireless internet service providers (WISPs).
Clearwater County covers an area of almost 18,700 km2 and the infrastructure supporting the Broadband Internet Project is spread across the County. With some sites located hundreds of kilometres from the County’s central administration offices, issuing physical keys to employees, contractors, and service providers was logistically challenging. While the sites themselves are open access, the County shares secure facilities with the ISPs and WISPs, and different keys need to be issued to different technicians and contractors to service the infrastructure. Tim Quinn, Broadband Technologist at Clearwater County, wanted to eliminate key and pass card management altogether, and sought a solution that would allow his team to grant and revoke access to various users, as needed, without having to travel to remote sites.
“Teleporte provides a unified platform that makes it easier to manage access throughout the broadband network, and saves us the time, effort, and cost related to lost keys, changing locks, or replacing access cards,” says Quinn.
Clearwater County trialed Teleporte-enabled lock controllers on a shelter in Ferrier, Alberta. Quinn was impressed that the solution stood up to the harsh conditions of a Canadian winter, and they built two new shelters with lock controllers pre-installed. The plans for expansion of the Teleporte solution include swing handles with lock controllers on the client side, allowing ISPs to access their cabinet bays, and Teleporte-enabled padlocks on the site gates. This deployment approach will assure a fully keyless workflow at the site, which delivers operational efficiency, and will provide detailed access logs, which contributes to site security.
“Teleporte is easy to configure and allows us to provide short- or long-term access to different sites, locks, and doors, all through the same platform,” says Quinn. “We can issue and revoke keys from anywhere. If someone leaves the County, or an ISP, or a supplier has a technician leave the company, it’s easy to remove them from the platform. That’s worth its weight in gold”.
Clearwater County has also found that using Teleporte adds an additional layer of safety for contractors and technicians. “When we send out a work order, we know when the technician arrives and leaves,” says Quinn. “This is important when we’re sending people to remote sites; if someone doesn’t show up or lock up as expected, it gives us a heads up that we should check on them.”
Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Teleporte, Sera4’s keyless platform for physical access control, is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world’s largest service providers.
“We are thrilled to work with Clearwater County, and it’s a privilege to serve and support projects that help enable the delivery of Broadband Internet,” says Eric Corej, VP of Global Sales at Sera4. “We look forward to working with Tim as he expands the use of Teleporte throughout the County, and we’re proud to provide a solution he can count on to keep the residents and businesses of Clearwater County connected.”
For more information about Sera4 access control solutions or to learn about partnering with Sera4, please visit https://www.sera4.com
