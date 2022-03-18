Submit Release
One of Florida's Largest LED Virtual Video Production Studios

LED Volume Product Placement in an Extended Reality Studio

Extended Reality Studio Set Up With Visual Effects

The Vault, an extended reality, full-service video production studio, is set to open in Jacksonville, Florida as one of Florida's largest LED volumes.

We’ve worked hard to make the new space a cool, fun, open space LED studio where creatives will have limitless capability and will want to come hangout, collaborate, and be creative.”
— Chris Fanning, Director of Photography at RDM
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDM, a full-service creative video production company, is joining the movement of abandoning green screens to using cutting-edge equipment. The Vault, an extended reality video production studio, will establish itself to have one of Florida's largest and highest-resolution HDR full LED volumes with a 66-foot curved diameter and 14-foot-tall LED wall. Businesses, creatives, and directors will be able to easily film realistic video content by virtually recreating any location. The Vault allows for full creative control over weather elements, real-time stage adjustments, lighting and color control, immersive settings for actors and audiences, and a reduction in production time and expenses.

Major production companies use LED walls to create the appearance of actual sets and larger locations where a virtual background is indistinguishable from a real one. This gives an endless supply of inspiration with a solution to numerous video production challenges. With an LED wall, video production teams have full control over visual effects, weather, production time, and live modifications. Disney's TV series The Mandalorian was the first big production to use an LED wall instead of a green screen.

The studio space comes equipped with everything a production firm might possibly require, from equipment to technical crew. With a 12-million-pixel LED wall and a 4,000-nit ceiling, the immersive production environment creates endless possibilities for set design, visual effects, lighting, and location accessibility while drastically simplifying complex production logistics for transportation, crew movement, and more.

The Vault is a 4,000 sq ft sound stage featuring in-house video production equipment, 600 amps in 3 phase stage power, two makeup / vanity chairs, one dressing room, two bathrooms, two 10’x12’ roll up garage doors, a kitchen, and six flat screens on walls for monitoring throughout the facility.
The Vault is scheduled to be available for rent starting April 1st, 2022. For organizations seeking a turnkey solution, RDM can provide the creative production necessary to bring their concepts to life. For further information, please contact info@thevault.video

RDM is an award-winning, global Creative Production company based in NYC, that manages The Vault and specializes in branded content, advertising, and product-driven videos. RDM creates content that engages viewers, motivates action, and establishes a connection between clients and their audience. Whether it’s live-action or animation, RDM provides talented artists and original creative concepts that result in high-quality, eye-catching and exhilarating video productions. With over 40 years of combined expertise, RDM has earned the trust of Mercedes Benz, Rubbermaid, Kia, Jaguar, Lamborghini, AT&T, NASA, BMW, Merck, and more.

Tatiana Nikitina
RDM
+1 407-801-3125
marketing@rdm.video

Lamborghini & Arri "Mixed Reality Workflow" Shot On An LED Volume

