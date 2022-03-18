Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,117 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s statement on Holi

CANADA, March 18 - Premier John Horgan has released the following statement on Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colours:

“This week, on the last full moon in the lunar month of the Hindu calendar of Phalguna, people and communities here in British Columbia and around the world will be celebrating Holi.

“Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the end of winter and the start of spring. It is a time for new beginnings and renewal, for hope and optimism.

“After two of the most challenging years we have ever faced, British Columbians are coming back together to reconnect, recover and rebuild stronger than ever.

“For those celebrating Holi, it means safely gathering with family and friends again to light bonfires, sing and dance, eat the traditional gujiya and dahi vada, and paint each other with colourful powder called gulal.

“By colouring everyone equally and bringing people together, Holi reminds us of the importance of equality and diversity, of breaking down our divisions and focusing on our strengths as a community.

“As we look to better and brighter days ahead, I wish every family celebrating, a safe, joyous and colourful Holi. Holi Hai!”

For translations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26416

You just read:

Premier’s statement on Holi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.