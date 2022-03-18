Monetising Water - Key to global Water Security

Unique Social Franchising Model to create one millionWater Entrepreneurs with an objective to make India Water +ve by 2030, key to USD 5 trillion economy

AQVERIUM is India's 1st Digital Water Bank and it is our endeavour to take it international and make it World's 1st Digital Water Bank, an important step towards creating Global Water Security.” — Dr.Subramanya Kusnur

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaKraft Group Ventures today announced the launch of AQVERIUM – India’s 1st Digital Water Bank.AQVERIUM is an initiative of Bengaluru headquartered Digital Startup - AquaKraft Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a newly formed subsidiary of AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd, the flagship company of AquaKraft Group Ventures.AQVERIUM was launched by Hon’ble Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N , Minister for IT, BT, Skill development & Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, Electronics, Government of Karnataka. Speaking on the occasions he said “ It is a momentous occasion for me to launch AQVERIUM, a very unique innovation combining sustainable & green technologies along with information technology, skill development & entrepreneurship. I commend Dr. Subramanya Kusnur for his vision and a wholistic approach towards finding a much needed solution to a crisis which not only India but the world is staring at. We welcome this initiative wholeheartedly and will extend all the support to make this a unicorn of Sustainability & Impact.”The Indian water & sanitation market opportunity which is pegged at USD 297 billion* is an highly unorganised system with multiple small players addressing the same. The need of the hour is a comprehensive 360 degrees approach towards water management as a blend of green & sustainable treatment technologies along with hydrogeological & data sciences.Speaking on the occasion Dr. Subramanya Kusnur – Founder Chairman & CEO AquaKraft Group Ventures said “Inspired by the dynamic & inspirational leadership of Hon’ble Ashwath Narayan ji, we chose Bengaluru as an ideal destination for our Digital Innovation Start-up, AquaKraft Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd. We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Minister for having spared time form his busy schedule and dedicated AQVERIUM to the nation. It our endeavour to make Bengaluru the Digital Water Capital of the world and we announce the formation of the Centre for Innovation, Sustainability & Social Entrepreneurship as a Digital University to engage into cutting edge R&D, Innovation and Capacity Building. It is our aim to train over a million youth under this initiative.”Aqverium, a digital innovation by AquaKraft leverages the rich experience of over 12 years across rain water harvesting, ground water recharging, drinking water, rural sanitation, STP/ETP and grey water recycling projects implemented across India. One of the key factors is to create next generation capacity and to this effect AquaKraft will focus on skill building to create a nationwide cadre of Water Professionals across every element of ecosystem. These trained resources will be then encouraged towards entrepreneurship through a uniquely curated Social Entrepreneurship Program.Speaking on the launch Vinay Rao – Co Founder, AquaKraft Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Said “AQVERIUM endeavours to account for every drop of water and will offer Corporates, Communities, Panchayats a fiduciary & digital framework to generate a WATER BALANCE SHEET. The objective is to synonymise WATER with CURRENCY and bring about the much needed awareness to respect, save, conserve & preserve the most precious natural resource, WATER. ““India enjoys a phenomenal demographic dividend of youth with 50 % of our population below the age of 28 years. One of the key focus areas of AQVERIUM is going to be schools & colleges as we inculcate the sense of effective Water Management & fiduciary framework of accounting. We have a multistakeholder approach and take this opportunity to invite all stake holders to come and engage with us in this endeavour.” commented C.Sridhar – Director AquaKraft Group VenturesSource : * India Investment Grid, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Trade, Government of IndiaAbout AquaKraftAquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., formed in July 2010 is a next generation Sustainability & Impact Enterprise focused on providing Clean Drinking Water & Sanitation to one and all. AquaKraft has been advocating sustainability right since its inception and has innovated unique socio-economic sustainability models powered by its green interventions and grass root intelligence. AquaKraft is the Sustainability Partner for global MNCs with interventions / programs across 9 states of India. AquaKraft has been recognized for its work with several accolades the latest one being the prestigious BEST BRANDS 2021 by The Economic Times & CLEANTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR by The Entrepreneur MagazineContact :Dr. Subramanya Kusnur | +919870001108 | subramanya@aquakraft.net | www.aquakraft.net

Hon'ble Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N - Minister for IT,BT, Higher Education, Science & Technology,Skill Development - Govt of Karnataka at the launch of Aqverium