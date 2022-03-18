Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,600 in the last 365 days.

Casper Community Raising Funds for Injured Students with Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Wyld Gear joining together in support of injured students

CASPER, WYO., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper, Wyoming native and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Wyld Gear, which sells pro-grade coolers and drinkware, are joining together to raise funds for three Casper High School students recently severely injured in a flash fire.

Wilson and Wyld Gear have created a special-edition Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle to show support for the students, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the bottle sales given to the affected families through April 15.

Since high school, Wilson has been a believer that the right attitude and effort can take you anywhere and he has proven that. “We feel there is no better mantra for these brave Wyoming teens on their path to recovery,” a spokesperson said.

More than $50,000 has been raised to date by the community to support the recovery of the students, who had to be transported to out-of-state children’s hospitals.

“Luckily, these three kiddos’ parents are not in this alone. They have the support of an entire community, and if there’s one thing that Casper proves, time and time again, it’s that we take care of our own. These teens and their families are not on their own. They have an entire town behind them,” the spokesperson said.

The special-edition Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle will be available exclusively at wyldgear.us/collections/attitude-effort. Like all Wyld Gear products, they are built to survive the toughest conditions.

###

Media Relations
Wyld Gear
email us here

You just read:

Casper Community Raising Funds for Injured Students with Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.