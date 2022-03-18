Casper Community Raising Funds for Injured Students with Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Wyld Gear joining together in support of injured studentsCASPER, WYO., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper, Wyoming native and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Wyld Gear, which sells pro-grade coolers and drinkware, are joining together to raise funds for three Casper High School students recently severely injured in a flash fire.
Wilson and Wyld Gear have created a special-edition Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle to show support for the students, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the bottle sales given to the affected families through April 15.
Since high school, Wilson has been a believer that the right attitude and effort can take you anywhere and he has proven that. “We feel there is no better mantra for these brave Wyoming teens on their path to recovery,” a spokesperson said.
More than $50,000 has been raised to date by the community to support the recovery of the students, who had to be transported to out-of-state children’s hospitals.
“Luckily, these three kiddos’ parents are not in this alone. They have the support of an entire community, and if there’s one thing that Casper proves, time and time again, it’s that we take care of our own. These teens and their families are not on their own. They have an entire town behind them,” the spokesperson said.
The special-edition Logan Wilson “Attitude and Effort” Wyld Mag Bottle will be available exclusively at wyldgear.us/collections/attitude-effort. Like all Wyld Gear products, they are built to survive the toughest conditions.
