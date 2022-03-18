Wyld Gear to Introduce “Freedom Series” Hard Coolers in 40 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Locations
The made-in-USA coolers are built to survive the toughest conditionsCASPER, WYO., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper, Wyoming-based Wyld Gear is announcing that its brand-new hard coolers will soon be available in 40 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across 25 states and Canada.
While Wyld Gear is initially partnering with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, with both retailers carrying the carefully crafted coolers, they will be offered in more Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s store locations as Wyld Gear rolls out the full product release.
The coolers are part of Wyld Gear’s “Freedom Series” and, because they are made in America, they are a huge step for those in the industry. “We’re proud to be contributing to U.S. jobs and manufacturing,” said a company spokesperson.
Wyld Gear’s pro-grade, award-winning coolers and drinkware are built to survive the toughest conditions. Some of the coolers feature Wyld Gear’s patented dual chamber design, which is unique in the marketplace.
Musician Lucas Hoge and television host Brian “Pigman” Quaca, both Wyld Gear brand ambassadors, will be promoting the release of the coolers in stores with meet and greets.
With equal ease and finesse, number one Billboard-charting artist Hoge can craft a song, cast a line or call in a turkey in front of a film crew, all while holding an audience’s attention on stage when performing. As a warm, engaging television host on “Hoge Wild,” his own weekly series airing on the Sportsman Channel, Hoge takes viewers across the globe as he travels to New Zealand, Bolivia, South Africa and unchartered territory in North America. With a guitar in one hand and a bow in the other, he treks the world to amplify his passion for the outdoors and change the narrative around conservation with each “Hoge Wild” episode.
Pigman is host and executive producer of Sportsman Channel’s top-rated program “Pigman: The Series.” Often cited as the man behind mainstreaming hog hunting media, Pigman entertains the masses through linear and digital channels with riveting content documenting his pursuit of feral hogs and various other wildlife species across the globe.
“Wyld Gear ambassadors embody the Wyld spirit across every lifestyle and walk of life.
Our community of risk-takers, dare-devils, champions and experts are the lifeblood of our brand,” the spokesperson said.
In addition to its award-wining coolers, Wyld Gear also offers a full line of premium drinkware.
For more information about Wyld Gear and its products, visit wyldgear.us. The site has a dealer locator that will soon reflect all of the stores that carry the new coolers. Wyld Gear can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram at @wyldgear.
About Wyld Gear
At Wyld Gear, we’re committed to curating products that support you on any journey. We strive to feed your desire to explore the world. And we want to make that experience easy. We’re a small team with Western values. Our roots begin in Casper, Wyoming, deep in the mountains. From our pro-grade coolers and drinkware, we’re built to survive the toughest conditions. We are WYLD and we’re here to last. We’ll keep you refreshed and hydrated so you can stay the course.
###
Media Relations
Wyld Gear
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook