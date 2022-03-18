Merger Announced Between PCC Medical Holdings and MFDA
The merger will form a far-reaching primacy care network with more than 15,000 Medicare Advantage members in Florida and GeorgiaWEST PALM BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Care Centers (PCC) Medical Holdings announced today a merger between PCC and MFDA Enterprises. The merger will unite two veterans in the managed care space to form a more robust, far-reaching primary care provider network that will include more than 15,000 Medicare Advantage members across Florida and Georgia.
PCC Medical Holdings is a primary care group that has been serving the Medicare population for over 10 years. We pride ourselves on providing more than just primary care, ultimately guiding our patients to healthy and enjoyable lives. PCC has proven itself as a best-in-class provider network that increases the quality of medicine while simultaneously eliminating excess medical spending. The company has grown to over 25 locations and 30 providers from South Florida to Georgia.
MFDA is an innovative and forward-thinking managed care provider group that has been operational for over 25 years. It specializes in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage programs and provides services to state health programs. The company has a strong foothold in the South Florida market.
The merger of PCC and MFDA is a natural fit. Both companies are dedicated to improving the quality of care for patients while reducing overall medical spending. This merger will allow the companies to combine strengths, forming a powerful primary care provider network that can compete with the biggest names in the business. Our patients will benefit from this merger, as they will have access to a greater variety of services and a more expansive provider network.
This merger is beneficial to both managed care companies. PCC will be able to tap into MFDA's expansive specialist networks and relationships, while MFDA will gain access to PCC's best-in-class primary care services. The merger will also create new jobs and opportunities for growth, and expand PCC's footprint in Palm Beach, Dade and Broward counties.
“PCC excels at eliminating the administrative hurdles involving medicine, and MFDA/MilLake is exceptionally good at medical management,” said William Steele, the founder and CEO of PCC Medical Holdings. “Together, we will have more than 50 primary care locations and over 75 providers under our umbrella. We look forward to working together to improve the quality of care for patients across the country.”
“We are incredibly excited about this new chapter in our company's history,” said Dr. David Abellard, the CEO and founder of MFDA and MilLake Healthcare. “The merger will position us as one for the larger best-in-class managed care provider networks in Florida. We believe that this merger will provide greater value to our members and improve the quality of care for all.”
For more information, visit PCC-med.com.
