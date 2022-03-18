Submit Release
Slater’s 50/50 Opening Second Restaurant in Las Vegas, Grand Opening Set for March 23

Summerlin location will feature 50 craft beers on draft and two outdoor patios

LAS VEGAS , UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best of Vegas winner Slater’s 50/50 is thrilled to announce the grand opening for its second location in Las Vegas will be on Wednesday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant is in the Summerlin neighborhood at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The first 50 people who attend the grand opening will receive a special buy one, get one free offer for the Original 50/50 burger made of half ground beef and half ground bacon. In addition, from March 23-27, all customers will have the opportunity to spin a wheel featuring prizes like Bacon Salt, a Slater’s 50/50 logoed pint glass and special discounts.

Slater’s 50/50 offers exclusive menu items like the Whale Burger, which was featured on the Netflix series “Fresh, Fried & Crispy” last year and includes a fried lobster tail, one pound of wagyu beef, three slices of gold dusted "billionaire's" bacon strips, truffle cheese, arugula, bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli, sandwiched between a gold-dusted brioche bun.

Other featured delicacies include the 24K Burger, Vampire Dip and Bacon Mac and Cheese Balls, in addition to the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger and the P.B. & Jellousy. Fifty craft beers are on tap, including a special showcase of local brews from Lovelady, HUDL, Bad Beat Brewery and Crafthaus. Signature boozy milkshakes and non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

Featuring two outdoor patios and 20 TVs, the Summerlin location will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is available for private parties and full restaurant buy-outs. To inquire about dining options and packages, call (702) 625-5050.

For more information and to see the menu, visit Slaters5050LasVegas.com. Slaters 50/50 can also be followed on Instagram @Slaters5050LV, Facebook @Slaters5050LV and TikTok @Slaters5050.

