Philippine Embassy in Rabat Inaugurated

MOROCCO, March 18 - The Philippine embassy was inaugurated during a ceremony held Thursday in Rabat, in the presence of the Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Locsin Jr. and the ambassador, director general of bilateral relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Fouad Yazough.

Speaking on this occasion, Locsin Jr. said that the official opening of the Philippine Embassy in Rabat is "a commitment" and marks "a strong desire of both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations".

The opening of the Philippine diplomatic representation in Rabat, he added, will allow the two countries to explore the various opportunities that may be of interest to both peoples, to focus on areas of cooperation and stimulate bilateral exchanges, including the exchange of expertise and know-how.

For his part, Yazough stressed that the inauguration of the Philippine embassy in Rabat comes to give a new start and breathe new life into the bilateral relations that have already long years of existence.

"We are delighted with this inauguration which is a moment of joy for us," he said, assuring Locsin Jr. and the Philippine ambassador to Morocco, Leslie J. Baja, of "all our availability to work together for the good of this bilateral relationship.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, co-chaired, Thursday in Rabat, with his Philippine counterpart, the 2nd session of Morocco-Philippines political consultations.

During this session, both parties welcomed the evolution of bilateral relations since the opening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Manila in January 2017 and the decision of the Philippines to open a resident Embassy in Rabat on 27 December 2019.

MAP 17 March 2022