The Benefits of Adopting 16:9 Widescreen for POS System
Clientron's newest widescreen POS system, the PT2700, features a 16:9 display supporting Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) for an enhanced user experience.
The 4:3 screen displays information in a boxy display, while the 16:9 ratio makes it easier for users to browse and interact with multiple categories.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The field of view is a key point we tend to prefer widescreen monitors because people’s eyes have a wider horizontal field of view than their vertical field. That's why widescreen monitors take advantage of the horizontal field of view to naturally show you more information and improve your ability to multitask efficiently.
Several studies have shown that the 16:9 format is better for the human eye because the width of the 16:9 widescreen is more suitable for the field of view than the 4:3 format. In addition to the difference in the field of view, retail widescreen monitors have an additional horizontal screen space to display menus and applications side-by-side, which allows employees to see orders and inventory in view rather than switching between different windows, and reduces incorrect accidental touch. Therefore, a widescreen POS system will be ideal for handling various businesses and displaying complex menus.
16:9 is the optimal ratio carefully calculated by professional scientists to provide better accommodation for high-quality content. Since the inception of 16:9, it has been widely used in consumer products such as TVs, laptops, and computer monitors. Today, widescreen is the latest design trend for monitor-related products. Dell, HP, LG, Sony, Samsung, and ViewSonic have all launched widescreen (16:9) or "ultra-wide (21:9)" products.
Clientron's newest widescreen POS system, the PT2700, features a 16:9 display supporting Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) for an enhanced user experience. Overall, the slim design of the PT2700 aspires to be an in-store artwork for our global partners. If you need more information, please visit our website https://www.clientron.com.
About Clientron
For over 35 years, Clientron has designed kiosks and POS for system integrators around the world. We help you get your project from conception to the storefront quicker and easier while providing second-to-none after-sales support.
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continue providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and the best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .
