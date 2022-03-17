DLNR News Release: JOIN THE KAULUNANI ADVISORY COUNCIL AND BECOME A LEADER IN URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY FOR HAWAI‘I

(Honolulu) – Are you passionate about trees and their value for our well-being? Do you have professional experience you would like to apply to improving our urban and community forests and green spaces across the state? The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program is seeking qualified and enthusiastic applicants for its Urban & Community Forestry Advisory Council.

Kaulunani, a program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) focuses on improving the health and viability of trees and communities across Hawai‘i through educational programs; financial support in the form of cost-share grants; technical training; and public/private partnerships. Kaulunani is funded by the state and Private Forestry Branch of the USDA Forest Service with the mission to “support all of Hawaii’s communities with a focus on equity to cultivate wellbeing and resilience through restorative and environmental justice, planting, caring for and growing relationships with the trees and forests that we live with and that are crucial to the ecosystems on which we rely. We do this for our keiki, our kūpuna, ourselves, our ‘āina and everyone’s future.”

Since its inception in 1991, Kaulunani has awarded more than $4 million to over 450 projects and organizations across the state, in the form of cost-share grants that were matched with $9 million in cash and in-kind contributions.

The Kaulunani Advisory Council acts in a volunteer, advisory capacity to DOFAW and provides guidance and direction for the Kaulunani program and Kaulunani small grants program. Responsibilities include reviewing the state’s Forest Action Plan and providing input and recommendations for projects, partnerships, and educational and marketing initiatives. Council members contribute innovative ideas to support urban and community forestry initiatives across the state. Being a valued program of the USDA Forest Service, Council members also can consult on the annual Federal Program grant proposal, as well as other federal or non-federal funding opportunities.

Currently, the Council is composed of professionals from across the state, ranging from arboriculture to agroforestry, planning to community-based non-profit leaders. We seek applications from a diverse set of fields and locations throughout the state. Additional applicant details include:

Residents of all islands are encouraged to apply, particularly residents of Hawai’i County, Maui County, and Kaua’i County, which are currently underrepresented on the Council.

Professionals from all fields and areas of expertise are encouraged to apply; however, current needs on the Council are in the areas of:

Native Hawaiian communities and lifeways.

Landscape architecture.

Education & outreach (particularly regarding youth).

Climate change.

Housing (especially low income and public housing).

Transportation.

Indigenous Knowledge.

Health and wellness.

Low income and marginalized communities

Priority will be given to applications received by April 22, 2022. Applications will then be considered on a rolling basis. Council members commit to a 3-year term with quarterly meetings. The Council Guidelines and a link to the online Application Form can be found on the Kaulunani website.

For more information about Kaulunani’s Advisory Council and programs contact Heather McMillen, Kaulunani Program Coordinator, at [email protected].

