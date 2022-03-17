Memphis Woman Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman accused of TennCare Fraud.

In September 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating Latyona Smith (DOB: 4/11/90). At the time, Smith was employed by a home healthcare provider. During the course of the investigation, agents determined between January 2018 and June 2020, Smith falsified timesheets and documents and was paid for services that were not provided.

On March 10th, an arrest warrant was secured, and Smith was taken into custody on March 16th. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on one count of TennCare Fraud and an unrelated charge. Her bond is set at $25,000. Smith is no longer employed as a home healthcare provider.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.