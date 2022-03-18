Former NASCAR Driver Raising Awareness for UKRAINE Relief.
MOORESVLLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Weber & Associates Racing announced today the formation of UKRAINECAR.org webpage and new personal mission to raise awareness of the need for donations for the refugees and those who are in the besieged country of Ukraine. Weber a former NASCAR driver and current competitor in the SMARTMODTOUR.com based in the southeast will carry the Ukrainian & USA Flag Colors as a message of unity. The team will donate any winnings from the events. www.UKRAINECAR.ORG will be a portal for multiple nonprofit charities who are doing the hard work in Ukraine & surrounding countries.
The website will also have a Gofundme link gofundme.com/f/racing-for-ukrainecarorg any funds raised will be redistributed to other nonprofits as well as driving the message of the cause.
“Since this invasion I have struggled with the atrocities I have been reading about, watching on all news outlets daily, giving me a heavy feeling of helplessness, this is something I feel like I should do”. Said Brian Weber, “This unprovoked invasion by the Russian President should be a tremendous wake up call to people around the world who love and appreciate freedom and democracy”. Added Brian. I finally decided with my associates to do this after seeing the actions taken by Hendrick, Richard Childress and the CEO of Air BnB and others we can make a difference Closed Brian .
Please Visit: www.Ukrainecar.org
Media Contact: info@ukrainecar.org
About Brian : Brianweber.life
