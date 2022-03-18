Beat Mercury’s “Right” to Torture Their Victim to Suffer 2nd Heart Attack with The Prince Synergy
Heart attack does not have to be #1 cause of death for men and women. Unlike George Floyd, this victim CAN STILL BREATHE but needs support for Justice.
Like this victim, most heart attack victims cannot ‘Avoid All Stress’... With additional tools, many victims can recover before they need life support... which can save 80~90% of costs. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prince Synergy has reset one website to www.BeYourBestStayHealthy.com after its key performer who was super healthy was tortured to suffer a heart attack and needs support for justice. Be Your Best & Stay Healthy provides custom programs to current and potential victims of Heart Attack and other health challenges that directly impact their human inner power and enable associated institutions to better manage team, for nothing can protect human productivity, innovation, and dreams better than human inner power, and the 6Q Approach can save 80~90% of costs.
— Bin Yang
It started with an auto-accident caused by Thomas Ton insured by Mercury Insurance Company (Mercury). To end their rental car in 5 days, Mercury set up the victim, caused her to suffer a heart attack (Broken Heart Syndrome) on March 17, 2020 after torturing her for about 3 weeks, and pushed her back to the hospitals and clinics over and over, according to The Prince Synergy. Traditional healthcare mainly provides life support to heart attack victims and asks victims to “Avoid All Stress” before and after. Unable to “Avoid All Stress,” this victim decided to try her invention, the 6Q Approach, to stand up for her rights and protect her dream, and made it. She initially invented the 6Q Approach to recover herself from Traumatic Brain Injury and pass medical license exams. Later, she turned many impossible possible at the clinics.
However, documents indicated that Judge Audra Mori not only helped Mercury walk away free, deprived the victim’s rights to sue Mercury, but also gave Mercury “the right” to torture the victim to suffer 2nd heart attack and sanctioned the victim for protecting her life. In addition to Appeal, a Petition for Review to recuse Judge Audra Mori has gone to the Supreme Court of California on February 22, 2022 (S 273292) as Judge Mori turned out to be an attorney for those who hack the victim’s business, and it violates the US Amendment 14 and ethical principles for judges, given heart attack is the #1 cause of death for men and women. Here are more details: https://www.beyourbeststayhealthy.com/how-could-mercury-get-the-right-to-torture-their-victim-to-suffer-2nd-heart-attack-in-the-us/
As Ms. Bin Yang, CEO of The Prince Synergy, said, “Like this victim, most heart attack victims cannot ‘Avoid All Stress,’ which is a big reason heart attack is #1 cause of death for men and women, 1 in 4 deaths. With additional tools, many victims can recover before they need life support, save their freedom, creativity, and dreams, and many potential victims can stay healthy, which can save 80~90% of costs in healthcare and productivity losses. Mercury is beyond the extra care. Unlike George Floyd, this victim CAN STILL BREATHE but needs support for Justice. We need to build a fair society to protect more dreams and lives and welcome more individuals and businesses join us.”
The Prince Synergy focuses on building exceptional leaders and teams and saving dreams, lives and big costs from heart attack, traumatic brain injury and other health challenges to build a fair society.
