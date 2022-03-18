Rising Star Charleston 2022 chooses a winner
Julian Volpe wins the second annual Rising StarCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the second year of Rising Star songwriting/singing competition, sponsored by Magus Productions Studio in Mt. Pleasant, talented performers submitted original songs for a chance at a Magus single recording contract and SEO promotions.
We are pleased to announce that Band of Jays, featuring Julian Volpe on vocals, won the competition as music judges awarded high scores for melody and vocal presentation. “Julian plays several instruments,” comments Bryan Minton, music producer at Magus, “and his style is an Indie/Pop genre, a ‘Charleston Sound’ we’re promoting to place us on the musical map like Nashville and Chicago, cities with easily recognized music styles.”
Julian wrote the lyrics to the winning song from his 2021 album, Decadent Rituals, that is currently streaming on online music platforms. He got his start in music playing guitar in high school bands, and continued gigging with The Fire Apes in Charleston. Recently, he’s performing in a Beatles tribute band, Sgt. Submarine, with Julian recreating Paul McCartney’s timeless songs.
Asked about his music influences, Julian noted that Jason Falkner, a solo artist with six albums, has always been a big influence. “He plays multiple instruments, also,” shared Julian, “and it has encouraged me to keep learning. I’ve focused on string instruments most of my music career, but now I’m learning tuba so I can add brass to my studio skills.”
As Covid numbers stabilize, live music is returning to restaurants and music venues in Charleston. Magus is focused on helping the area musicians build a wider fan base with original tunes. One of those groups, Nathan Calhoun and Nathan’s Calling, won a runner up position with their song, ‘Perfect Day.’ Nathan talked about his inspiration for the song, “I wanted to write about the confusion of failed relationships that seemed absolutely perfect at one time, then a little later in life you think back and wonder what in the world you were thinking.”
Other entries received Honorable Mentions, like Mark Jolly, who wrote ‘Walking in His Shoes’ to honor patients struggling with Parkinson’s disease.
