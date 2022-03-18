Matsui Whisky Wins Top Prizes at The World's Most Prestigious Spirits Competition WWA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matsui Whisky (Kuryaoyoshi Distillery, Kurayoshi City, Tottori Prefecture, Japan) is pleased to announce that Matsui Pure Malt "Kurayoshi 18 Years Old" has won the following awards at the World Whiskies Awards 2021 (WWA) the world's most prestigious whisky competition. Matsui Pure Malt "Kurayoshi 18 Years Old" received the following awards, including the double award of Country Winner and Category Winner.
■Table of Contents
1. Award details
2. About World Whiskies Awards
3. About Kurayoshi Distillery
4. Product information
■１.Awards details
Matsui Pure Malt Whisky The Kurayoshi / Bronze at No Age Statement
Matsui Pure Malt Whisky The Kurayoshi 8 Years / Silver at 12 Years Old and Under
Matsui Pure Malt Whisky The Kurayoshi 12 Years / Category Winner at 12 Years Old and Under
Matsui Pure Malt Whisky The Kurayoshi 18 Years / Country Winner at 13 to 20 Years Old
Matsui Pure Malt Whisky The Kurayoshi 18 Years / Category Winner at 13 to 20 Years Old
Matsui Blended Whisky The San-in Bourbon Barrel / Bronze at Best Japanese Blended
■2.WWA
WWA (World Whisky Awards) is an international whisky competition organized by Paragraph Publishing (based in Norwich, U.K.), the publisher of Whisky Magazine.
The "Best of the Best" competition has been held every two years since 2001. Since 2007, WWA has been held annually as the WWA. Official bottlings with a clear manufacturer are only eligible for participation of the competition. Judging is based on blind tasting (a tasting method in which the brand name is not disclosed). This is well known as one of the most international competitions in terms of the whisky category.
Website: https://worldwhiskiesawards.com/
■３. About Kurayoshi Distillery
Kurayoshi Distillery is based in Kurayoshi City, Tottori prefecture, Japan, producing Whisky, Gin, and Umeshu (Japanese Ume plum liqueur). Matsui Whisky brands, such as The Matsui Single Malt Whisky, and “Kurayoshi (City)”, “Tottori (Prefecture)” and “San-in (Region)” named after the hometown, is now widely available in over 60 countries.
Not content with the status quo, we will continue to create new value for the world, anticipating distribution and sales in 10, 20, and 30 years’ time.
■Product information
■Matsui Pure Malt Whisky “The Kurayoshi 18 Years”
■Size：750ml
■ABV：46%
■Barrel: White Oak
■Raw Materials: Malt
■Matsui Pure Malt Whisky “The Kurayoshi 12 Years”
■Size：750ml
■ABV：46%
■Barrel: American White Oak
■Raw Materials: Malt
■Distributor in USA
ImpEx Beverage.inc : https://impexbev.com/
Address: 360 Swift Ave., Side B, Suite #9
South San Francisco, California,
Phone: (650) 872 1113
Fax: (650) 872 1114
Email l: office@impexbev.com
■Matsui Whisky
Kurayoshi Distillery
656-1 Kamifurukawa, Kurayoshi City, Tottori
For inquiry regarding this press release:
Email: info@matsuiwhisky.com
Official Website: https://matsuiwhisky.com/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/matsuiwhisky
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/matsuiwhisky
Masatoshi Yoneda
Matsui Shuzo An Unlimited Partnership
+81 90-3302-3339
m.yoneda@matsui-shuzo.co.jp
