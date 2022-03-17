Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,133 in the last 365 days.

PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SHERIFF DIVISION PROMOTES NEW LIEUTENANTS IN OFFICIAL PINNING CEREMONY

HONOLULU – Three (3) Deputy Sheriff Sergeants were promoted to Lieutenant today at an official promotion and pinning ceremony.

Two of the new lieutenants will be on Oahu and one on Maui. The three deputies were officially presented with their new badges and a certificate of promotion by Director Max Otani, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe and State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku Jr. Family members and colleagues then came up to pin their new lieutenant badges and shoulder bars.

The Public Safety Director, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement and Sheriff all acknowledged their well-deserved promotions and emphasized the importance of their new role as managers and leaders for all the Deputies who will serve under their command.

“Congratulations to our new lieutenants Darryl Ng, Ezra Furtado Jr. and Geoffrey Hicks for this well-deserved accomplishment,” said Sheriff Oku. “All three deputies have been serving as acting lieutenants. They earned the official promotion and I know they will continue to provide excellence in leadership.”

# # #

Pictures of the ceremony can be found here (names and titles are included in the picture comments): https://www.dropbox.com/s/dh8ku6jk57nn06v/Lt%20Furtado%20Jr.jpg?dl=0

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

 

You just read:

PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SHERIFF DIVISION PROMOTES NEW LIEUTENANTS IN OFFICIAL PINNING CEREMONY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.