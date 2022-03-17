2021 CSI Annual Report

Last year was a very productive year for the Commissioner of Security and Insurance (CSI). This is directly correlated to the amazing team that makes up this agency. We have taken opportunities, applied ourselves, and really advanced the ball in terms of defining what this office is capable of. Our team continues to do impactful work for Montanans regarding consumer protection, education, outreach, industry communication, and regulation in just twelve short months.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.