Dr. Wilson Asfora Revives Recording Collaboration with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Dr. Asfora had recently scheduled the recording of his new music, after multiple delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent neurosurgeon, Dr. Wilson Asfora is sharing his talents unrelated to medicine through his latest music recording on which he composes and performs many pieces.
In 1995, Dr. Asfora recorded a CD as a guitar soloist. This was created in collaboration with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and was titled "Journey to the Badlands." It included 12 songs that were written by Dr. Asfora and his close friend Nonato Luiz. All proceeds from the sales of these CDs were given to the American Association of Neurological Surgery to raise money for research.
For his most recent project, Dr. Asfora planned to record a new DVD of his own music in collaboration with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was scheduled to work on this with music arranger, Estanislau Gubiotti, but Gubiotti could not enter the United States from Canada because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“While our DVD was hindered by restrictions and shifting timelines, I count myself lucky to be happy, healthy, and performing once more,” says Dr. Asfora. “As always, collaborating with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is an incredible experience, and I dedicate this recording to all of those who work with me and have helped me in my career.”
Among Dr. Asfora’s musical pursuits is perhaps his most unique creation—establishment of the Sanford Chamber Orchestra, a group of musicians primarily comprised of physicians. As he continues pursuing a successful career in neurosurgery, Dr. Asfora remains disciplined and dedicated to his music, understanding the marriage between art in science to enrich life.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD, is a Brazilian-born, board-certified neurosurgeon. He studied at many prestigious institutions, including Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University's Department of Neurosurgery. Dr Asfora has also been featured on the Discovery Health channel. He is renowned for his surgical prowess.
