Dr. Wilson Asfora Brings Neuralgia Relief Through Ziconotide Treatments

Dr. Asfora studied the Ziconotide as a viable treatment for atypical face pain and migraine headaches.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed neurosurgeon, Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD, has brought positive attention to the use of Ziconotide treatments as an innovative treatment alternative for atypical facial pain, known as neuralgia. After a lengthy study and experimentation in collaboration with esteemed medical professionals, the positive outcomes and relief are shown to appear in numerous circumstances.

“The realization that atypical facial pain or neuralgia is a common occurrence, is a shock to many,” said Dr. Asfora. “The treatment options for this pain are limited and often ineffective, and thinking outside of the box is where we must start when the status quo cannot bring relief.”

Dr. Asfora has treated numerous patients bearing the neuralgia diagnosis, and through a continuous infusion of intrathecal Ziconotide, he notes potential to bring relief to millions around the world. While not all patients are ideal candidates and additional trials will continue to fully realize the impact and long-term effects of the treatment, Dr. Asfora has put together a precise protocol for his trial. When treatment is strictly adhered to, the most meaningful data can be collected.

This same type of therapy has been utilized in a variety of other contexts, including with cases of severe intractable Migraine Headaches in certain patients. Ziconotide is a natural anesthetic that is extracted from the Conus Magnus—a species of marine snails.

Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD. is a board-certified neurosurgeon who completed his education at Oxford University Medical School and Harvard University's Department of Neurosurgery. He has been featured in a number of esteemed publications over the years and has also been a presence on the Discovery Health Channel.

To find out more information and news about Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD., please visit his official website at https://www.wilsonasfora.com.

