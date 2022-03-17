Lacson Heartened by Fresh Contributions to Campaign

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release March 17, 2022

Heartened by their unwavering support, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Wednesday thanked his true friends and believers for their fresh contributions to his presidential campaign.

Lacson, who is running under Partido Reporma, said the contributions come at a time when campaign funds are supposed to "come by hard and seldom."

"Now that campaign funds are supposed to come by hard and seldom, old and new friends and true believers in our fight for good governance and against the evils of corruption volunteer their support by contributing to our campaign. I couldn't thank them enough," he said on his Twitter account.

In a press conference in Maddela, Quirino, he said that despite his supposedly low ranking in recent surveys, many friends continue to call him and want him to continue his fight.

He said it is not his nature to call friends and ask for contributions.

"Di ba mga contributors lalo ang traditional, they always contribute sa tingin nilang siguradong panalo at alam nilang medyo nahirapan, teka muna. Ang iba ayaw na, nawalan ng enthusiasm (The 'traditional' contributors would contribute to those they think have a good chance of winning and leave behind those they think do not)," he said.

But while he said that while this shows the ugly side of surveys, he maintained the real survey is on May 9.

"That's the ugly side of surveys. And surveys are not elections. Last time I heard, elections are on May 9," he said.

