The Struggles of Racism in the Military Front and its Comrade

“Neal pushed back from the railing and inhaled deeply. He stretched and stood as tall as he could with his hands on his hips. Now he turned and strutted with a bouncy gait toward the stern...” — Christopher C. Bell Jr.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christopher C. Bell Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Lt. Williams on the Color Front. It is an action-filled novel that tackles racism and racial segregation in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s.

The main character is a Negro, Lieutenant Neal Williams, who was in the stage of adulthood and faces struggles against the prejudice experienced by white officers or comrades to him. That ground-level storytelling allows for a great deal of honest emotion in the narrative, as moments of doubt or weakness find their way into Neal’s behavior as he struggles with his new environment.

“The author’s experiences both in the army as well as at the rank of lieutenant during the period that this story takes place provide a lot of colorful inside knowledge. His familiarity with the attitudes of the time gives this story a lot of punching power in its details, as well. Particularly poignant is the sense of loneliness that informs the protagonist’s decision.” — Reviewed by Michael Radon, US Review of Books.

Christopher C. Bell Jr. is a black man, a poet, an essayist, a lecturer on racial and ethnicity studies, a doctorate holder, and a retired Army major who served as a lieutenant in Germany during the 1950s. He also served in Korea twice, France twice, Vietnam, and Ethiopia. These assignments and travels expanded his awareness and sensitivity about peoples and cultures and moved him to write about his experience.

Lt. Williams on the Color Front

Written by: Christopher C. Bell Jr.

