Expungement Clinic on April 8 to Serve Bennington County

Attorney General T.J. Donovan along with Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage will host a free expungement clinic on Friday, April 8, 2022, with appointments available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The free clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Bennington County and will be open to the public by appointment.

“Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic, and social opportunities,” said Attorney General Donovan. “My office is committed to creating continued access to expungements for all eligible Vermonters. I thank State’s Attorney Marthage and Code for BTV for partnering with my office on this important effort.”

“Getting an eligible conviction expunged can be challenging without an attorney,” said Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage. “I am grateful that Attorney General Donovan’s Office and Code for BTV are working in collaboration with my office to provide a streamlined process for applicants to seek expungement. I encourage anyone with questions to reach out.”

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by April 4, 2022. All appointments will be conducted by telephone on the day of the clinic.

The State’s Attorney Office reminds residents of Bennington County who are unavailable on the clinic date that they do not need to wait until the next clinic for assistance, they may instead contact the expungement assistance program at the Center for Restorative Justice by calling 802-447-1595.

More information on expungements generally is available at Vermont Legal Aid’s website at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.

Last modified: March 17, 2022