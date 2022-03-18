Web Agency Cheeky Monkey Media's Adopt-a-Primate Initiative is Going Bananas
The obvious reason why Cheeky Monkey chose this cause to bring awareness to is because our Monkeys love supporting monkeys! Doing our part to help save the planet meant helping our closest relatives.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheeky Monkey Media, a web development and design agency helping organizations maximize the value from their websites, is spending more time than usual fulfilling their pledge to support Primate rescues with each client website launch, under their Adopt-a-Primate initiative. “We pledged to become a primate guardian with each client site launch valued at $10,000+”. Each time Cheeky Monkey (CM) adopts or becomes a co-guardian of a primate to celebrate a client’s site launch, they choose a highly reputable, nonprofit rescue sanctuary to support; one who is also helping to protect the planet we all share.
Since its inception on Earth Day 2021, Cheeky Monkey clients have been loving the initiative, as they can participate in acts of corporate social responsibility seamlessly, when working with the digital agency to evolve their web presence.
Within the last month alone, there were multiple client site launches that met the adoption criteria, including National Advisory Committee on Blood and Blood Products (NAC), PPRP (both associated with Canadian Blood Services), and ELI Pro Bono Clearinghouse. Leading up to Earth Day 2022 (April 22), there are a “bunch” more client websites scheduled for launch that will benefit from Cheeky Monkey’s financial support of the initiative.
As nonprofit organizations make up a significant chunk of Cheeky Monkey’s client base, there was no hesitation on their part to support the incredible impact these nonprofit rescues have on the earth and its inhabitants.
“The most obvious reason why Cheeky Monkey chose such a great cause to bring attention to is because our Monkeys love supporting monkeys! Doing our part to help save the planet meant helping our closest relatives - primates.“ Rick Bjarnason, Founder and CEO Explains.
But the most important reason: They want to help rescue sanctuaries like Primate Rescue
Center and Jane Goodall Institute Canada (or the US Institute) educate the public about the largely secretive and cruel primate trade, with the hope of collectively helping these rescues shut that trade industry down.
Reasons why rescue sanctuaries exist:
- Unscrupulous breeders and dealers continue to sell baby monkeys to those who inevitably learn that they’re unable to provide those animals suitable lifetime care
- Research laboratories quietly dump their unwanted animals after their experiments are
finished or their grant money runs out
- The entertainment industry unload the animals when they become too big to safely handle
- Zoos and other exhibitors quickly cast off their “surplus” primates when they run out of cage space, or deem that the public would prefer to see other species.
If you would like to support their initiative and the rescue sanctuaries through a web project with Cheeky Monkey Media, call 778.484.1519 or email connect@cheekymonkeymedia.ca.
About Cheeky Monkey Media
Focused on extending the life, value, and return of client websites, our motivated team of website developers, creative designers and digital marketers have spent more than 200,000 hours working diligently to provide top-quality web services to help clients kick butt online.
We help clients manage the evolution of their digital presence and maximize the value of their websites through ongoing web development and maintenance services. At the end of the day, we give our clients peace of mind, knowing that their needs are being handled by an experienced and dedicated team.
