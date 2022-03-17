Re: i89 Southbound - South Burlington area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic is back to a normal flow. Please continue to travel safely.
In the area of mm88.0 i89 SB, traffic is moving slowly due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.