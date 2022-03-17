Hoyer Floor Remarks on Legislation to Revoke Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus

contrary to the premise of the war criminal who leads Russia, saying that they would welcome the Russian troops with open arms. That was a lie. A lie to the Russian people, a lie to the Russian conscripts, and a lie to the world. Vladimir Putin’s criminal and unprovoked invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine has only grown more brutal, Madame Chair, through the days and weeks. We have seen his forces target civilian areas, bomb hospitals, and disappear Ukrainian elected officials in areas they occupy.

“This House is being asked today whether to repeal Russia’s permanent, normal trade relations status. The question ought to be: is Russia behaving like a normal, law abiding nation? And of course, the resounding answer of the world has been: no. Indeed, there is nothing normal about its behavior and about Putin’s choices. He has violated every norm that has been in place since the end of the Second World War.

“He is testing the resolve of the democratic, free world. And, thankfully, we are meeting that test with unity, with resolve, and with strength.

“The revocation of Russia’s normal trade status with the United States – as well as that of its ally Belarus – is just the latest tool, Madame Speaker, being employed to isolate Russia economically and prevent the replenishment of its military assets being depleted in the invasion of Ukraine. Putin, clearly, should have envisioned the pain that his invasion is bringing down on his own country. That’s a shame, because it is clear that a large segment of the Russian people do not want this war and in fact, thousands of them are in jail because they have publicly made that clear. They don’t want to see their children being sent off to kill, maim, and terrorize the people of a friendly neighbor that caused them no threat, whose citizens maintain close people-to-people relations with the Russian people. And they do not want to lose access to the global marketplaces, in which many Russian entrepreneurs and innovators had been participating and finding opportunities. But no, the Murderer of Moscow determined that he wanted to see the Russian Empire restored. Not because he was threatened, not because Russia was threatened, but because it would serve his ego and concept of empire.

“As Russia continues to grow more and more isolated, as the vice tightens around its media, as the last few flickers of freedoms for its people are extinguished, its people need only look to the Kremlin for answers. I urge my colleagues, Madam Speaker, to vote ‘yes’. Vote ‘yes’ for the heroic people of Ukraine. Vote ‘yes’ for a leader who has shown us courage and commitment to freedom and to democracy. Vote ‘yes’ to tell Vladimir Putin that norms still matter and we will not stand by as he seeks to break them. No, normal relations are not warranted. Vote ‘yes’, vote for democracy, vote for freedom, vote for a courageous people, vote for a free Ukraine. I yield back the balance of my time.”