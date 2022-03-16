Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on Purim

CANADA, March 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Purim:

“Tonight at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Purim.

“This joyous holiday commemorates Queen Esther and her cousin Mordecai’s acts of bravery that saved the Jewish people from persecution in the ancient Persian Empire. During this celebration, we honour the strength, perseverance, and resilience of Jewish communities everywhere.

“To mark this special occasion, family and friends traditionally gather to read from the Book of Esther, exchange gifts, give generously to those less fortunate, and enjoy traditional foods, like hamantaschen. As we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep everyone safe, I know that people will find ways to embody the values of courage, hope, and faith that are at the heart of Purim.

“Today, we also recognize the significant cultural, political, and economic contributions Jewish Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to confront antisemitism, discrimination, and hatred in all forms, here in Canada and around the world. Together, we will continue to build a better future for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Purim to all those celebrating.

“!חג פורים שמח

“Chag Purim Sameach!”

