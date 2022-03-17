Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2022 EMEA Region Annual Meeting, 15-17 May, Paris
Now is THE defining moment for Medical Affairs as we fully realize our place as a strategic pillar in the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) announces registration for the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, 15-17 May in Paris, France. The meeting is the largest annual gathering of Medical Affairs professionals in the EMEA region, with over 250 participants convening for three days of industry leading programming, best practice sharing and networking, including a full-day Field Medical Program for MSLs and MSL managers.
— Monica de Abadal
“Now is THE defining moment for Medical Affairs as we fully realize our place as a strategic pillar in the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries alongside Research & Development and Commercial functions,” says Monica de Abadal, SVP and Head of Medical Affairs North America with Ipsen, and President of the MAPS EMEA region. “This meeting is an essential opportunity for Medical Affairs colleagues in the EMEA region to come together to move the function forward for the benefits of society and for patients.”
The theme of the 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, From Vision to Action-Medical Affairs’ Time to Lead is Now, reflects the pivotal moment in which Medical Affairs professionals find themselves post-pandemic. While the overall objectives for the meeting are similar to our past conferences – to share best practices across the industry and to ensure that participants take home actionable insights and tools that will fuel the capabilities of their Medical Affairs teams – the 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting will take on added significance.
“The need for innovation and leadership in Medical Affairs has never been greater, and MAPS looks forward to convening the leaders of today and tomorrow to create a confluence of ideas and progress for the profession,” says João Dias, Medical Affairs Lead at Haemonetics and incoming President of the MAPS EMEA Region.
Topics include the following:
• Demonstrating Impact with Field Medical Staff
• Reimagining the Impact of Digital and AI on Field Medical Affairs
• Developing MSL Capabilities to Successfully Meet the New Ways of Working
• Unleashing the Potential of Multi-channel Strategy in Medical
• Articulating the Value of External Education: A Hands-on Workshop to Prompt Action & Leadership
• Medical Information Leading the Optimization of Patient Care through Cross Industry Collaboration
• Developing and Executing an Integrated Medical Communications Strategy and Plan
• Scientific Storytelling Through Data Visualization
• Solving the "Insight Gap"- Medical Affairs' Next Challenge
• How to Successfully Identify and Engage with External Experts: Best Practice Approaches From a Rare Disease Setting
• Back to the Future: Advisory Boards Revisited
• HEOR 101: Fundamentals of Evidence Appraisal, Outcomes Research, and Value Communications
• Integrating the patient voice into medical affairs activities - insights and involvement
• How Covid Altered the MedTech Landscape: Converting Change into Better Healthcare Delivery
• The Emerging Role of AI in Extracting Insights From Scientific Literature
MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting sessions are designed for everyone in Medical Affairs – from those just starting their careers to seasoned leaders who are actively shaping the future of the profession, and for those in every function of Medical Affairs. Register here or visit medicalaffairs.org to learn more.
##
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all different levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and other decision-makers.
