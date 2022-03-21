RELUCTANT HEROINES ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF HEALING SCHOOL FOR VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE ON MARCH 21
Reluctant Heroines, a resource and ally for women coping with sexual violence and trauma, has announced the official launch of its Healing School program.
Women ready to join Healing School often tell me they feel like they've been carrying a heavy load, which they didn't realize the weight of until working through Healing School's Modules and units.”ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reluctant Heroines, a premier resource and ally for women coping with sexual violence and trauma, has announced the official launch of its Healing School program on Monday, March 21, 2022.
— Founder and CEO, Leanna Larkin
Healing School is designed for women ready to escape the repercussions of being a victim or survivor of sexual violence through one year of support, in a comprehensive trauma-informed program amongst other women. This expertly designed series of courses and resources gives members access to everything they need to know about sexual violence trauma, while gaining the support needed to face the impact it has had and the ability to overcome it. Unlike other programs, Healing School is led by Leanna Larkin, a mentor who, herself, is a victim of sexual violence and trauma.
Members of Healing School will release shame and self-blame while benefitting from:
Full access to course materials 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Biweekly Zoom meetings
Text support
Group support from other women enrolled in Healing School, who are located globally
A variety of workshops, including Healing Through Art; Dance; Sex Trauma Discussion; Journal Making; Stages of Healing; and Working in Sync With Your Menstrual Cycle, among others
Sharing circles
Divine Feminine group sessions
And more
In addition to the group dynamic of Healing School, Reluctant Heroines has launched a one-to-one mentorship for women who want to experience these profound and meaningful changes in a private and personal setting. Over three months, Leanna Larkin will guide clients to the milestones they want to reach in their healing journey by helping them face their personal barriers to healing. This includes biweekly hour-long Zoom calls, text support, shared Healing School modules, and some additional bonuses based on an individual’s personal needs.
“In my experience, women ready to join Healing School feel the driving need to free themselves from the cage that is sexual violence trauma. They often tell me that they feel like they've been carrying a heavy load, which they didn't realize the weight of until working through Healing School's Modules and units,” said Leanna Larkin, Founder and CEO of Reluctant Heroines. “And that's the joy of working in a fiercely female community: we collectively help you lift the invisible boulder from your shoulders.”
For more information about Reluctant Heroines’ Healing School, please visit: https://www.leannalarkin.com/healingschool
For more information about Reluctant Heroines’ one-to-one mentorship program, please visit: https://www.leannalarkin.com/mentoring
IMAGES: https://bit.ly/3u5UtMr
ABOUT RELUCTANT HEROINES: Reluctant Heorines supports female victims and survivors of sexual violence to heal and rebuild their lives, so they can feel powerful, confident, and in control. Their Founder and CEO, Leanna Larkin, walks next to women who are ready to face the worst of survivable crimes; women who have been in denial, women who are fed up with blaming themselves, and women who are sick of not feeling good enough. Through both long and short program offerings, Reluctant Heroines specializes in mentorship within communities, businesses, and organizations to foster an allyship against institutional rape culture and male violence.
RELUCTANT HEROINES: Website / Instagram / LinkedIn
Leanna Larkin
Founder and CEO
reluctantheroines@leannalarkin.com
