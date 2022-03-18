Boating challenges solved: Introducing Coboaters.com, a Crew Finder Service for boat owners and crew.
Coboaters connect boating enthusiasts who want to share their adventures. The Coboaters community is growing very fast thanks to its unique concept.
I founded Coboaters to help people like you and me spend more time on the water. I hope you will enjoy this growing community of boating enthusiasts. Our team will always be here to support you.”WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both crewmembers and skippers rely on each other for a successful outing on the water but for both connecting with one another can be a difficult task.
— Philippe Perut - Coboaters founder
Boat owners often need crewmembers who can help them operate their boat, either for pleasure or to enter a race. It is not easy to find the right crew at the right time and a lot of boat owners do not use their boat as much as they could because of lack of crew.
Similarly, there are multitudes of crewmembers looking to connect with skippers with whom they can gain experience. Due to difficulties finding and connecting with one another, crewmembers often find themselves having to rent a boat by themselves. This can be problematic, as many do not necessarily have enough knowledge or experience to manage a boat on their own.
The current lack of resources for finding one another often leaves boat owners and crewmembers relying on personal relationships or word of mouth to collaborate. This, however, is not always enough.
The boating community needs tool for boats looking for crew and for crew looking for boats: A Crew Finder Service.
Coboaters: An Easy and Accessible Online Boating Platform: How does it Work?
The inspiration behind Coboaters is something you may have seen at your local boat club, and that you may be very familiar with – a notice board. We aim to bring this concept online to create and grow a boating community and help people find their next boat or their next crew.
Notices: Browse Boat owners, Crew, and Boating Events
The concept is based on something you may be familair with. Boat owners and skippers can post a Notice for a boating event, featuring the specific details of their boating trip or event. Skippers can select applicants and conveniently communicate with their entire crew directly through the Coboaters website. From regattas to cruises and fishing trips, anything is possible!
For crewmembers, Coboaters provide the opportunity to create online boating/sailing resumes to better showcase their experience and their nautical knowledge. Crewmembers will be able to advertise their experience and availability, as well as message boat owners at any time.
Connect with other Boating Enthusiasts
The Coboaters platform include social-media style features, helping members meet and connect. It also offers forums, blogs, and more! It is much more than just a website – it’s an online community for boating enthusiasts to network, meet, chat, and learn from one another, allowing people to connect much beyond the scope of their local community!
What makes this crew finder service a unique community?
An all-in-one, convenient platform. The website boasts a user-friendly interface and combines efficient organization and communication tools for everyone, with the added benefits of social media-like features to provide a unique online experience.
Showcase your sailing experience or vessels
Coboaters features members profiles, allowing each member to showcase their marine skills, experiences, and goals. Boat profiles allow owners to describe their vessel, upload photos and describe their past cruises and boating events. Throughout the website, both crewmembers and boat owners can conveniently connect and communicate with one another regarding their sailing experiences.
Meet crewmembers and find skippers through a safe and reliable platform
Considering the nature of some sailing opportunities which may require interaction and remote travel with individuals that users do not personally know, a superior rating system is essential. Members can not only connect, but also review each other after a shared boating event. This provides a sure sense of reliability and security, enabling sailors to establish the legitimacy, safety, and dependability of other users. This is a particularly critical function currently not offered in such a capacity by other competitors, but we at Coboaters have decided to make it a priority to ensure safe and enjoyable boating experiences.
In addition, Coboaters provide an impressive customer service. Coboaters support is accessible 24/7 to help members and to support them about literally anything regarding the website and the community.
This is a supportive, reliable, friendly and safe community, bringing together both competitive and recreational boat lovers, and anyone who enjoys spending time on the water.
