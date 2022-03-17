Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and New York
March 17, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board has approved action on Wednesday by the Board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank Dallas and action on Thursday by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, increasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 1/4 percent to 1/2 percent, effective immediately.
